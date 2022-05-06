Anurag Vyas: City of my dreams Mumbai made me independent

'Naagin' actor Anurag Vyas feels apart from a successful career in acting, the city of dreams Mumbai has made him more independent.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 12:15
Anurag Vyas

MUMBAI : 'Naagin' actor Anurag Vyas feels apart from a successful career in acting, the city of dreams Mumbai has made him more independent.

He says: "After coming to Mumbai, I have become a more independent individual. When I was in my hometown Rajasthan, My mom used to take care of everything. But Now I have learned how to cook for myself, infact I'm enjoying cooking and exploring different recipes. The city of dreams has made me really independent and I'm grateful about it."

Anurag, who began his acting career with 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' and was later seen in 'Bhakharwadi', 'Dil Ye Ziddi Hai', among others is happy that with time he learnt to believe in himself.

He continues: "I personally believe Independence can be seriously good for our self-esteem. Having a belief in our own opinions, choices and actions give us a confidence boost like no other. If you were to constantly worry about what other people thought, you would never be able to be who you are.

"If you don't have faith in yourself you will always second guess yourself, and that is no way to be. So I choose to take a step away from that and be confident and independent. And today I started believing in myself."

The actor who has mostly essayed negative roles is gearing up once again for upcoming series 'Aashiqana' directed and produced by Gul Khan.

He says: "I'm not worried about being typecast. As an actor I wish to grow portraying promising and challenging roles. I'm happy with my acting graph. As an actor with time for sure I'll take up different roles. But right now I don't wish to miss opportunities coming my way."

Anurag was last seen in television show 'Rakshabandhana Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal'.

SOURCE : IANS 

Naagin Anurag Vyas Dil Ye Ziddi Hai BhakharWadi Aap Ke Aa Jane Se Rakshabandhana Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 12:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Romantic! Fateh and Tejo enjoy the rains while being apart, hope for the other’s presence
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Anurag Vyas: City of my dreams Mumbai made me independent
MUMBAI : 'Naagin' actor Anurag Vyas feels apart from a successful career in acting, the city of dreams Mumbai has made...
Udaariyaan: Major Drama! Fateh confronts Tanya about being meddlesome and refuses to marry Jasmine
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Akshay shot for 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' 28 yrs ago on 'DID L'il Masters 5' set
MUMBAI : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was left awestruck by 'DID L'il Masters 5' contestants Sadiya and Saumya's...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Neil is broken after learning the truth and feels about his treatment as an orphan
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Akshay Kumar opens up on wearing costumes weighing 6 kilos in 'Prithviraj'
MUMBAI : Bollywood star Akshay Kumar reveals how he wore costumes weighing 6 kilos to play the titular role in "...
Recent Stories
aksay-kapil
Akshay Kumar opens up on wearing costumes weighing 6 kilos in 'Prithviraj'
Latest Video