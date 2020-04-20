News

Anusha Dandekar's cryptic caption meant for Karan Kundrra?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2020 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra are in the news for their alleged breakup. However, Anusha had reacted to the rumours with an anger-filled post, without confirming or denying the breakup. Karan too had refrained from acknowledging the rumours until now. Kundrra recently denied all the rumours and said they are very much together.

However, just a few hours after his comment on their alleged breakup, Anusha Dandekar posted a cryptic Insta post, caption which makes us wonder if it is directed to her ex-flame? The VJ took to micro-blogging website and shard a sexy picture of her stunning self. While the VJ looks breathtakingly beautiful, her caption, which is all about self-love, has grabbed the eyeballs.

Sharing a sizzling hot picture, Anusha wrote, 'You can be with me completely on one condition, that I will love me first and you in second position... I will be happy with you and be your bestest friend...But I will never give up my first love, my spirit, as it will live with me till the end... written by me, Anusha xo. For anyone who struggled with self love! Just know I love you... you need to love you too...'

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Anusha Dandekar Karan Kundrra VJ Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here