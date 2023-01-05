Anushka Kaushik used to mimic characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school

After being part of projects like 'Ghar Waapsi' and 'Crash Course', Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller 'Grami', visited 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (TKSS) to promote her latest release, where she revealed about mimicking the popular characters from TKSS during her school days.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 16:10
Anushka Kaushik

MUMBAI: After being part of projects like 'Ghar Waapsi' and 'Crash Course', Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller 'Grami', visited 'The Kapil Sharma Show' (TKSS) to promote her latest release, where she revealed about mimicking the popular characters from TKSS during her school days.

Anushka said: "During my school days, I used to mimic all the popular characters of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', be it Gutthi or Palak. During free periods in school, my friend and I used to enact the whole episode of 'TKSS' and entertain students. Gradually, we became so popular in school that teachers from different classes started inviting us to their class to enact the show in front of students.

"Since then, I used to actually wonder if I will ever get a chance to appear on 'TKSS' as a guest. By God's grace it happened with Tigmanshu Dhulia's 'Garmi'."

Narrating an interesting anecdote from her initial days of career, Anushka shared: "I played a small part alongside Jimmy Shergill in my debut film and after all these years, I was sitting next to him on 'TKSS'. I am happy that my mother, who accompanied me on the film set back then, also came with me for 'TKSS' and she was happy to witness my journey."

Apart from Arbaaz Khan's 'Patna Shukla' where she will be seen alongside seasoned actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik, Anushka is also doing an anthology for Netflix, followed by a feature film for Maddock Films.

SOURCE: IANS

Ghar Waapsi Anushka Kaushik The Kapil Sharma Show crash course Grami Arbaaz Khan Patna Shukla Satish Kaushik Netflix Raveena Tandon Maddock Films Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 16:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
'Angira Dhar almost killed one of the co-actors,' says Homi Adajania
MUMBAI: 'Saas Bahu aur Flamingo' director Homi Adajania shared his shooting experience with actress Angira Dhar and...
Exclusive! Rrahul Sudhir to enter Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating each other, read on to know more
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
MUMBAI: TV actor Jay Bhanushali, who plays the role of prince Shivendra Barot in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' ('...
Anushka Kaushik used to mimic characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school
MUMBAI: After being part of projects like 'Ghar Waapsi' and 'Crash Course', Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
New 'IB 71' video shows Vidyut Jammwal taking charge as master spy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gh
Exclusive! Rrahul Sudhir to enter Inspire Film’s Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal on Colors!
Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating
Exclusive! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally break their silence about dating each other, read on to know more
Shivendra Barot
'HRNRH': Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
Ak
Emotional! Neil Bhatt shares an emotional farewell post for his wife Aishwarya Sharma as she quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Celebrities are ready to enjoy a mangolicious summer
Celebrities are ready to enjoy a mangolicious summer
Sonali Bendre
Geeta Kapur talks about Sonali Bendre, Indian dance going global