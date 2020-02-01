Anushka Sen announces her upcoming film; shares exciting details about it

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the top-rated stars of the small screen who has been a part of many hit TV shows in her long career span. The bong beauty is known for her cuteness and innocence in SAB TV's show Baal Veer where she played the role of Meher.



Anushka is one social media star who has a great fan following on Instagram with a whopping 7 million followers. The reason behind Anushka's rising social media popularity is her amazing posts which she keeps sharing with her fans on a regular basis.

And now, there's great news for Anushka's fans as the actress announces her next project and also reveals some exciting details. Anushka announces her upcoming film and we are super excited about it.

The actress took to her Instagram account where she posed with a clapboard. The film's named 'AM I Next'. The actress will be playing the lead role and representing a character for the cause of a Global Movement.

Take a look at Anushka's post:

Anushka is extremely excited about her film and so are we.

Am I Next is directed by Internationally acclaimed and award-winning director Rahat Kazmi. The film's story is based on a true event.

On the work front, Anushka has starred in many popular TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Internet Wala Love, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli. She made her big-screen debut with Crazy Kukkad Family in 2015.

Are you excited about Anushka's film? Tell us in the comments.