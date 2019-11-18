Anushka Sen is freaking out and we know why

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is one of the popular TV actresses who gained lots of success and fame at a very small age. Anushka’s career looks promising with so many popular shows to her credit.



The young actress is an internet sensation and enjoys a huge fan following on her social media account Instagram.



Well, the 17-year-old actress recently posted an Instagram story and it is quite relatable to many of us.



The actress who is also pursuing her studies along with a great career in acting, is freaking out. Want to know why? Actually, Anushka is freaking out because she has her accounts exam. Now, this is really very relatable as many of us usually get cold feet during exams.



Take a look at the picture:

We hope Anushka passes her exam with flying colours.



Here’s wishing the actress all the very best for her exams.



Anushka has previously been a part of several TV shows like Baal Veer, Yahaan Mein Ghar Ghar Kheli, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev among others.