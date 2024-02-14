Anushka Sen shares a glimpse from the set and we want to know- what big project is she shooting for?

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 15:11
Anushka Sen

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is an immensely talented and globally popular young talent who has spread her magic across the world. Anushka, at only 21 years of age has already established herself as a Different Global Star of India. Catching the glimpse she shared today on her handle- Now everyone is eager to know what Anushka Sen is up to next? 

In a recent exciting update, it is been learned that Anushka Sen is gearing up for the most exciting journey of her evolving career in 2024. With an extremely busy last year and start to 2024, this only adds to the excitement what is she up to next? While the details of all the happenings have not been revealed it is being learned that she is busy shooting for something very big and exciting and is ready to take everyone by surprise very soon. 

She shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned it "My Valentine  #newbeginnings" 

While her Korean project 'Asia' is eagerly anticipated by the fans and the audiences, we believe she is also shooting for something else and we wonder what it is. Seems like she has some of the biggest surprises lined up for this year and we are excited to know more about it. While her fans and followers are eagerly waiting to see what she will do next, we are confident that she will continue to bring pride to India.

Winning the world with her talent and being a Different Global Star of India who enjoys massive popularity across the Globe, she has also been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea, has performed at the UN COP28 event on climate change, and was also invited to ring the traditional bell in Korea for the new year, expanding her global reach.

Anushka Sen Global Star of India Korean Asia Honorary Ambassador Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 15:11

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dhruv Tara: Wow! Dhruv takes the unconscious Bijli to their first meeting place
MUMBAI : The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Announcement! Disney Plus Hotstar announces Save The Tigers season 2, check it out
MUMBAI : This year started with a bang. The audience got to watch some amazing teasers, trailers and even announcements...
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! The couple’s Goan wedding venue have rooms starting at Rs 20,000
MUMBAI : Rakul and Jackky are one of the sweetest and hottest couples in B-town. The duo make heads turn whenever they...
Vanshaj: Shocking! Yukti demands DJ to revise their HR policies
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Pushpa advises Bapodara to REVEAL the truth
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
MUST READ: Abhinav Shukla talks about the challenges prior to release of his short film V-Day; says ‘Wrote this concept 4 years ago…’
MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the most sought after couples on television. The two need no...
Recent Stories
Rakul
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani wedding: Whoa! The couple’s Goan wedding venue have rooms starting at Rs 20,000
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Abhinav Shukla
MUST READ: Abhinav Shukla talks about the challenges prior to release of his short film V-Day; says ‘Wrote this concept 4 years ago…’
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma
Adorable: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma share the MOST ROMANTIC MOMENTS from their vacay in Jammu!
Rohit Suchanti
Congratulations! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti buys a swanky new ride
Rupali Ganguly
MUST READ: From Rupali Ganguly, Mohit Malik to Dheeraj Dhoopar; Here’s how TV actors celebrated Valentine’s Day!
Farah Khan
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Farah Khan treats Malaika Arora and Rithvik Dhanjani with her signature dish “Yakhni Pulao”
Hemangi Kavi
Valentine’s Day: Zee TV's Hemangi Kavi embraces the spirit of Love