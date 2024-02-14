Anushka Sen shares a glimpse from the set and we want to know- what big project is she shooting for?

MUMBAI: Anushka Sen is an immensely talented and globally popular young talent who has spread her magic across the world. Anushka, at only 21 years of age has already established herself as a Different Global Star of India. Catching the glimpse she shared today on her handle- Now everyone is eager to know what Anushka Sen is up to next?

In a recent exciting update, it is been learned that Anushka Sen is gearing up for the most exciting journey of her evolving career in 2024. With an extremely busy last year and start to 2024, this only adds to the excitement what is she up to next? While the details of all the happenings have not been revealed it is being learned that she is busy shooting for something very big and exciting and is ready to take everyone by surprise very soon.

She shared a series of photos on Instagram and captioned it "My Valentine #newbeginnings"

While her Korean project 'Asia' is eagerly anticipated by the fans and the audiences, we believe she is also shooting for something else and we wonder what it is. Seems like she has some of the biggest surprises lined up for this year and we are excited to know more about it. While her fans and followers are eagerly waiting to see what she will do next, we are confident that she will continue to bring pride to India.

Winning the world with her talent and being a Different Global Star of India who enjoys massive popularity across the Globe, she has also been appointed as the Honorary Ambassador of Korea, has performed at the UN COP28 event on climate change, and was also invited to ring the traditional bell in Korea for the new year, expanding her global reach.