Apara Mehta shares her experience of working with producer Rajan Shahi and being part of Anupamaa

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 08:15
Apara

MUMBAI: Apara Mehta, a distinguished and versatile actress, is widely recognized in the industry for her exceptional talent. Her portrayal of Malti Devi in the Star Plus show "Anupamaa," starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, has garnered acclaim.

Reflecting on her enduring association with Rajan Shahi, Apara reminisced about being initially approached for a cameo in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and later expressing her gratitude for having worked with him previously in "Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi." The decision to join "Anupamaa" was influenced by her mother's recommendation, considering it a show worthy of participation after the iconic "Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." Apara, initially planning to focus on theatre, eventually accepted a two-month cameo role in "Anupamaa," a commitment that extended due to the show's reception.

Discussing Rupali Ganguly's acting prowess, Apara praised her refined skills and experience. She commended Rupali's ability to seamlessly deliver dialogues in a blend of Gujarati and Hindi, infusing emotions and intensity without altering the character's essence.

Apara also shed light on the challenges she encountered in portraying Malti Devi, a character distinct from her usual softer roles. Despite her initial comfort with roles like Guru Maa, embodying the strong negative traits of Malti Devi required dedicated effort and meticulous preparation.

Apara Mehta Rajan Shahi Anupamaa Malti Devi Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Guru Maa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/08/2024 - 08:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhanak: OMG! Bose family to get attacked in order to find Jhanak
MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Woah! Mrunal takes shelter in Vandana's house, Anagha tries to get her married to Bobby
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors open up about their New Year Resolutions !
MUMBAI: As 2024 is approaching, the actors from the TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" produced by Rajan Shahi have...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Ishaan to hide his and Savi’s marriage truth from the Bhosale family
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Krutika Desai: This time is one of my favourite parts of the year
MUMBAI: Actress Krutika Desai, who is part of the show Gauna, says that spending Christmas and New Year with her family...
Anupamaa: Confront! Anuj finally reveals Choti Anu and Anupama’s past to Shruti
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Salman
Must Read! Did you know these actors went to school together? Check out the list inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manthan
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors open up about their New Year Resolutions !
Krutika
Krutika Desai: This time is one of my favourite parts of the year
Monika
Monika Khanna: Life demands balance; need to be compassionate and ambitious
Sagar
I think the only reason I'm taking up Jhalak is that it's going to push me out of my comfort zone : Sagar Parekh
Tejasswi
Must Read! Tejasswi Prakash's Love Confession to Karan Kundrra: A Bigg Boss 15 Throwback
Pooja
Pooja Kava shares her New Year Resolutions focussed on mental well-being