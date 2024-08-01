Apara Mehta shares her experience of working with producer Rajan Shahi and being part of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Apara Mehta, a distinguished and versatile actress, is widely recognized in the industry for her exceptional talent. Her portrayal of Malti Devi in the Star Plus show "Anupamaa," starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, has garnered acclaim.

Reflecting on her enduring association with Rajan Shahi, Apara reminisced about being initially approached for a cameo in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and later expressing her gratitude for having worked with him previously in "Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi." The decision to join "Anupamaa" was influenced by her mother's recommendation, considering it a show worthy of participation after the iconic "Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi." Apara, initially planning to focus on theatre, eventually accepted a two-month cameo role in "Anupamaa," a commitment that extended due to the show's reception.

Discussing Rupali Ganguly's acting prowess, Apara praised her refined skills and experience. She commended Rupali's ability to seamlessly deliver dialogues in a blend of Gujarati and Hindi, infusing emotions and intensity without altering the character's essence.

Apara also shed light on the challenges she encountered in portraying Malti Devi, a character distinct from her usual softer roles. Despite her initial comfort with roles like Guru Maa, embodying the strong negative traits of Malti Devi required dedicated effort and meticulous preparation.