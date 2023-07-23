Aparna Dixit on playing the title role in Drishti!

MUMBAI: Known for her acting prowess and choice of projects, Aparna Dixit is a well-known name in the television industry. She has been a part of successful projects such as Mahabharat, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Kalash - Ek Vishwaas, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Porus, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Khatra Khatra Khatra. After her last show, Who Toh Hai Albelaa, got over she took time to take up a new project. Grapevine has it that she declines a few opportunities as those had intimate scenes. The actor clarifies her stand, also speaks on what makes her take up work and shares her opinion on how such scenes are common on OTT.

“After Albelaa, I have gone on several trips with my family and friends and I have been going through scripts. An actor's job is to always find something that they are comfortable doing. I have been waiting for the right kind of roles. After every project that’s the hustle that an actor has to do. Now I have gotten a show called Drishti for Atrangii TV and I am playing the titular role of Drishti in it,” she says.

Drishti is a very interesting thriller and I am really looking forward to it because I always wanted to explore the genre on TV. The story is very different from regular shows, she reveals.

“Nivedita Basu ( VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT ) is also a part of the channel and I am really looking forward to starting shooting,” she sounds excited.

Reacting to saying no to intimate scenes on screen, she adds, “It’s true that I have said no to a lot of work that included kissing scenes as well as bold scenes. That’s a decision I consciously take because that’s something I don’t want to do and I do not regret letting those projects go. In fact there have been meetings where directors and producers have told me that this is such a good project who are you saving yourself for. Who says no for a kissing scene and stuff like that? I don’t think I need convincing from anybody because it’s my decision and it’s something my heart doesn’t allow it now. I am okay with letting go of the projects.”

Aparna says that one needs to be patient and have faith. “There is some faith inside me where I know that the kind of work I am looking for will definitely fall into my lap. It’s been almost a decade in the industry and I have constantly been working. God has been kind that way. I just need to look for work that I want to do. As an audience, I am not judgmental. A lot of my friends and co-actors are doing intimate scenes and it takes a lot of courage to do it. Acting is my profession and my personality is different. My personality doesn’t allow me to do all these scenes even in the name of my profession. Your profession shouldn’t manipulate the person that you are. I have seen other people doing the same show and I don’t regret saying no to it. When people say things right to your face, like the directors and producers, it gets difficult at that moment, but then it’s my journey and I know how to let go. Your decision shouldn’t be influenced by anyone,” she ends.