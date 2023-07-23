Aparna Dixit on playing the title role in Drishti!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 13:10
Aparna Dixit

MUMBAI: Known for her acting prowess and choice of projects, Aparna Dixit is a well-known name in the television industry. She has been a part of successful projects such as Mahabharat, Pavitra Rishta,  Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Kalash - Ek Vishwaas, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Porus, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Khatra Khatra Khatra. After her last show, Who Toh Hai Albelaa, got over she took time to take up a new project. Grapevine has it that she declines a few opportunities as those had intimate scenes. The actor clarifies her stand, also speaks on what makes her take up work and shares her opinion on how such scenes are common on OTT.

“After Albelaa, I have gone on several trips with my family and friends and I have been going through scripts. An actor's job is to always find something that they are comfortable doing. I have been waiting for the right kind of roles. After every project that’s the hustle that an actor has to do. Now I have gotten a show called Drishti for Atrangii TV and I am playing the titular role of Drishti in it,” she says.

Drishti is a very interesting thriller and I am really looking forward to it because I always wanted to explore the genre on TV. The story is very different from regular shows, she reveals.

“Nivedita Basu ( VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT  ) is also a part of the channel and I am really looking forward to starting shooting,” she sounds excited.

Reacting to saying no to intimate scenes on screen, she adds, “It’s true that I have said no to a lot of work that included kissing scenes as well as bold scenes. That’s a decision I consciously take because that’s something I don’t want to do and I do not regret letting those projects go. In fact there have been meetings where directors and producers have told me that this is such a good project who are you saving yourself for. Who says no for a kissing scene and stuff like that? I don’t think I need convincing from anybody because it’s my decision and it’s something my heart doesn’t allow it now. I am okay with letting go of the projects.”

Aparna says that one needs to be patient and have faith. “There is some faith inside me where I know that the kind of work I am looking for will definitely fall into my lap. It’s been almost a decade in the industry and I have constantly been working. God has been kind that way. I just need to look for work that I want to do. As an audience, I am not judgmental. A lot of my friends and co-actors are doing intimate scenes and it takes a lot of courage to do it. Acting is my profession and my personality is different. My personality doesn’t allow me to do all these scenes even in the name of my profession. Your profession shouldn’t manipulate the person that you are. I have seen other people doing the same show and I don’t regret saying no to it. When people say things right to your face, like the directors and producers, it gets difficult at that moment, but then it’s my journey and I know how to let go. Your decision shouldn’t be influenced by anyone,” she ends.

Aparna Dixit Drishti Mahabharat Pavitra Rishta Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Kalash - Ek Vishwaas Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki Porus Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/23/2023 - 13:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Surekha tags Isha as a selfish person for leaving Ishaan and Shantanu behind
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Aww! Fans spot Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's unseen mushy picture in their Mumbai home, take a look
MUMBAI :Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the hottest couples in B-town. With their lovely PDA moments, the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba brings Simran home, Inderpal’s search ends
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Wow! Ranveer Singh opens up about working with Dharmendra, calls the experience 'surreal'
MUMBAI : Actor Ranveer Singh who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is gearing up for his next release Rocky aur...
Aparna Dixit on playing the title role in Drishti!
MUMBAI: Known for her acting prowess and choice of projects, Aparna Dixit is a well-known name in the television...
Udaariyaan: Bonds! Ekam and Nehmat refuse to be husband and wife, Alia becomes a point of bond
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
take a look
Aww! Fans spot Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's unseen mushy picture in their Mumbai home, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Former Shark reacts
Shark Tank India: Must Read! Ashneer Grover was among the least active investors on the show? Former Shark reacts
Somy Ali
Did you know what inspired Somy Ali to become an actor?
excitement to my body of work.
Crime Patrol 48 Hours Actor Mazher Sayed says, “Playing the role of a police inspector added another layer of excitement to my body of work.”
Mrinal Navell
Kundali Bhagya actor Mrinal Navell: We need a lot of patience in this profession
1
Shubhangi Atre’s first tattoo represents a sacred symbol
Sony SAB
“My father often quoted verses from Gita, becoming my invaluable reference point representing Bhanupratap's essence”,- said Puneet Issar on his character from Sony SAB's Vanshaj