Aparshakti has a 'weird real-life' connection with his 'Jubilee' character

Actor Aparshakti Khurana says that there is a weird real-life connection between him and his character Binod from the recently released series 'Jubilee'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 17:15
Aparshakti

MUMBAI : Actor Aparshakti Khurana says that there is a weird real-life connection between him and his character Binod from the recently released series 'Jubilee'.

In the series, Aparshakti showcases Binod's journey - starting off as a worker in the studio to climbing the ladder to stardom as Madan Kumar.

Aparshakti said, "There is a weird real-life connection between me and my character, Binod. I started my career as a costume designer at the age of 21-22 but I always wanted to switch careers and work on TV as a host."

"So, I joined a television channel as a costume stylist and worked my way through and landed an audition as a TV host for a show. Luckily, I was selected for the same and my journey started from there. And in Jubilee, too, I start my career as an employee at Srikant Roy's (Prosenjit Chatterjee) studio where I work as an assistant but secretly aspire to be an actor. So that little connection was a motivation to work on this role better. That's what worked for me."

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

Apart from Aparshakti, it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kappor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu. Watch Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee streaming now, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

SOURCE : IANS

Aparshakti Khurana Jubilee Madan Kumar Prosenjit Chatterjee Srikant Roy Vikramaditya Motwane Soumik Sen Andolan Aditi Rao Hydari Ram Kappor Wamiqa Gabbi Sidhant Gupta Nandish Sandhu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 17:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his...
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
MUMBAI :Nivedita Basu, VP Content and Business Alliance, Atrangii TV and OTT, says that stress is the biggest factor of...
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
MUMBAI : Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who plays Yash in the streaming show 'Aashiqana', opened up about filming intimate...
Melody Thornton wants a man who's 'ambitious, has direction, and some money'
MUMBAI: Former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton has admitted that she's been unlucky in love.The 38-year-old singer has...
Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had
MUMBAI : 'Naagin 6' actress Sneha Raikar talked about her initial years of acting career and how there are many things...
'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months
MUMBAI: Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows such as 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Icchapyari Naagin', 'Vish',...
Recent Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nivedita Basu
Taking the least amount of stress is being healthy, says Nivedita Basu
Zayn Ibad Khan
'There's thin line between intimate & vulgar,' says Zayn Ibad Khan of 'Aashiqana'
many resources
Sneha Raikar: Nowadays, actors have so many resources which we never had
shirtless
Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'
Simron Upadhyay
Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Simron Upadhyay speaks about her role!
Exclusive! “Fortunately, I haven't experienced any trolling or negativity on social media”, Anupamaa’s Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar t
Exclusive! “Fortunately, I haven't experienced any trolling or negativity on social media”, Anupamaa’s Bhavesh aka Mehul Nisar talks about how he deals with social media negativity, his acting process, and more!