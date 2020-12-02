Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s Megha Ray dons a wedding attire inspired by Aishwarya Rai’s look in Jodha Akbar

MUMBAI: As a part of the new and exciting content that Zee TV is offering its viewers, the channel recently introduced a new fiction show - Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The show follows the inspiring narrative of Rani, the young daughter of a head staff member of an affluent family of Jaipur, who refuses to be tied down by her humble roots. The show will see her breaking free from the shackles of her background as she chooses to carve her own destiny and reach out for her ambitious goals. This family-drama also debunks the deep-rooted class system and questions its unwritten rulebook of ‘aukaat’ in our society, which almost curtails the chances of the lower strata in taking charge of their destiny and rising above their means.

Ever since its launch, Apna Time Bhi Aayega has been keeping its viewers entertained with unpredictable twists and turns. Last week we witnessed how Veer and Rani got married in a chaotic way at the temple. This week the popular show is about to witness Veer (Fahmaan Khan) and Rani’s (Megha Ray) typical Rajasthani wedding. While the ceremonies will surely depict a flavour of the region, Rani will also be seen donning a glamourous Rajasthani wedding attire that has been inspired from Aishwarya Rai’s look in Jodha Akbar. From the colourful Ghagra-Choli to the elaborate and exquisite Rajasthani jewellery, Rani left everyone on set in awe of her look. Sharing her experience Megha Ray said, “I was extremely excited to wear this authentic Rajasthani attire, more so because the look was inspired and completely resembled Aishwarya Rai Bacchan’s character Jodha from the movie Jodha Akbar. The colour of the attire too was extremely vibrant and brought out Rani’s personality perfectly. Donning wedding attires is always a fun experience and this time, it couldn’t have been better. While the costume was heavy and difficult to carry, I truly felt majestic throughout the entire time we were shooting.. It was a beautiful experience indeed.”

With the ongoing wedding track, there is a lot of drama that is going to follow in the upcoming days. Rani believes Veer to be a part of the accident that her father is accused of and decides to confront him in the temple. Will Rani be able to get justice for her father?

