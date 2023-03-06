APPLAUD-WORTHY! 5 times Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa broke major stereotypes with its interesting storylines

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on small screens ever since it aired its first episode.

Rupali Ganguly's comeback on small screens after years proved to be a huge hit.

Fans have loved how Anupama's journey has turned out to be in the show so far.

While fans thought Anupama would be a typical saas-bahu drama, but soon that myth was broken as the show was more than that.

Over the time, Anupama has focussed on various tracks which were not only meant for entertainment but it also focussed on reality.

The journey of Anupama, who started as a housewife has now completely changed.

Anupama is now shown as an independent woman who has never learnt to carry the baggage of her past and move ahead and fulfill her dreams.

The show has highlighted many issues which are often being hidden in the Indian households as breaking such stereotypes will only invite more problems.

So, let's take a look at storylines which broke major stereotypes in Anupamaa:

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Really! Dimpy rules the Shah house after Anupama’s departure to America

1. Anupama chose to walk out of her marriage when she found out about her husband's infidelity. She did not forgive her husband for being disloyal. Anupama did not think that she has kids and chose to separate from her husband and still fulfil responsibilities of being a mother.

2. The lady who thought that she would end up living alone found the love of her life. Anupama fell in love with a guy who waited 26 years for her. She did not hesitate to marry him and did not think about what people would say. She proved that age is just a number.

3. Vanraj who cheated on Anupama as he was in love with Kavya settled down with her and currently, the show is all set to show Vanraj-Kavya's new phase where they will be becoming parents. This is also a very great topic to be shown. While Vanraj is a grandfather and his third kid Samar is all set to get married but that did not stop him and Kavya to start their own family.

4. A few months ago, the makers introduced a new track where Dimpy's character was introduced. Dimpy was shown as a rape victim and Anupama-Anuj gave her a new life but giving a place in their house. Later, Samar fell in love with Dimpy in spite of knowing her past. This was a major eye opener for the viewers.

5. Anupama and Anuj were living a happy married life as they deserved all the happiness. However, their life was incomplete and they decided to adopt a girl child who can complete them as family. After fostering a girl child, they legally decided to adopt her. Anupama and Anuj fulfilled their duties as parents and gave a new life to Choti Anu.

These are just a few storylines and tracks which proved to be a major turning point in the show's story. The viewers have given a very positive feedback to these storylines in the show and not only that but also taken inspiration from the same.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Suspense! Malti Devi and Leela share a horrific past