APPLAUD-WORTHY! Fans hail Kinjal for standing against Toshu, want her to SLAP him in Star Plus' Anupamaa

Fans are lauding Anupamaa for standing with Kinjal and going against Toshu. But they are more impressed with Kinjal's take on this entire fiasco. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 12:26
APPLAUD-WORTHY! Fans hail Kinjal for standing against Toshu, want her to SLAP him in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is all set for a crucial track in the upcoming episodes. 

Anupamaa has finally come to know about Toshu's fling and she even confronts him for the same. 

However, Toshu who was initially scared and ashamed of what he did, openly confessed that he did it and does not regret it at all. 

Anupamaa was left shattered seeing this. Meanwhile, Rakhi has totally changed ever since she came to know about Toshu cheating on Kinjal. 

And now, in tonight's episode, Anupamaa will expose Toshu in front of everyone. 

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

A major showdown will happen between them which will only ruin things for the Shah family. 

Several scenes of Kinjal confronting Toshu have circulated on social media. 

Fans are lauding Anupamaa for standing with Kinjal and going against Toshu. 

But they are more impressed with Kinjal's take on this entire fiasco. 

Kinjal has finally raised her voice in front of Toshu for cheating on her. 

Take a look at Twitter reactions:

Well, the viewers are extremely furious with Toshu for committing such a heinous crime and not even feeling guilty about it. 

But they are lauding Anupamaa for standing against her son and supporting her daughter-in-law. 

More power to these women!

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 12:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCITING TWIST! Abhimanyu keeps a close eye on Akshara's arrival at the Ganesh Pooja in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few weeks ago and viewers can't keep calm with all...
Anupamaa – OMG! Paritosh Misbehaves with Anuj
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ Anupamaa has always been on the top. The show has been more interesting with Paritosh cheating on...
Channa Mereya: Woah! Ginni’s major realization uncovers Ambar’s true face
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Imlie: OMG! Malini to kill everyone, plans a big blast for Imlie
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Imlie never fails to entertain the viewers and is all set to get more interesting with it’s amazing...
Imlie: WOW! Sumbul Touqeer's special message for Fahmaan Khan as he wraps up his shoot for the show
MUMBAI : Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a well-known name due to her portrayal as Imlie on Star Plus’ Imlie. At such a...
APPLAUD-WORTHY! Fans hail Kinjal for standing against Toshu, want her to SLAP him in Star Plus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is all set for a crucial track in the upcoming episodes. Anupamaa has finally come to...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video