APPLAUD-WORTHY! Fans hail Kinjal for standing against Toshu, want her to SLAP him in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is all set for a crucial track in the upcoming episodes.

Anupamaa has finally come to know about Toshu's fling and she even confronts him for the same.

However, Toshu who was initially scared and ashamed of what he did, openly confessed that he did it and does not regret it at all.

Anupamaa was left shattered seeing this. Meanwhile, Rakhi has totally changed ever since she came to know about Toshu cheating on Kinjal.

And now, in tonight's episode, Anupamaa will expose Toshu in front of everyone.

A major showdown will happen between them which will only ruin things for the Shah family.

Several scenes of Kinjal confronting Toshu have circulated on social media.

Fans are lauding Anupamaa for standing with Kinjal and going against Toshu.

But they are more impressed with Kinjal's take on this entire fiasco.

Kinjal has finally raised her voice in front of Toshu for cheating on her.

Take a look at Twitter reactions:

Kinjal my darling I'm so proud of you I really thought she will get unconscious after knowing the truth but bro trash no.2 ko usi ki language mein kya jawab diya hai

Kinju baby, I sure know it's hard. But once your bruised heart stops bleeding…walk out of that circus house, go to your Mom's place (at least initially), hire a nanny, resume your job & live life on your own terms… AND NEVER look back to this house ….can you, honey?

Chilaao mat!!

Go kinju baby.. Make this moron feel what does it mean to just have a Fling

Chilaao mat!!

Go kinju baby.. Make this moron feel what does it mean to just have a Fling

We want that old strong Kinjal back!!

This was much much needed aur

2 / 4 aur lgana tha this ghatiya creature ko



This was much much needed aur

2 / 4 aur lgana tha this ghatiya creature ko

Now I'm waiting for kinju to slap him hard

Kinjal in the precap - i'll forgive you with a condition k mai bhi time paas kar leti hu not attach ment blah blah.



Toshu - shut up



Kinjal again - Chilao mat



I knew kinjal will not be shown weak. I just want her to slap T. #Anupamaa ne ko nhi kiya, atleast she can

Well, the viewers are extremely furious with Toshu for committing such a heinous crime and not even feeling guilty about it.

But they are lauding Anupamaa for standing against her son and supporting her daughter-in-law.

More power to these women!

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

