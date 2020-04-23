Apurva Agnihotri and Mehul Nisar remember the late Kushal Punjabi on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Today (23 April) happens to be the birthday anniversary of the late actor Kushal Punjabi. In December 2019, Kushal was found dead at his Mumbai apartment. His sudden demise shocked the entire industry as Kushal came across as a fun-loving and positive person.

Kushal, who is known for his stint in film Kaal and show Ishq Mein Marjawan, left a note saying that no one must be blamed for his decision and his property to be divided among his parents, sister and son Kian.

Kushal’s good friends Mehul Nisar and Apurva Agnihotri remembered him on his birth anniversary.

Mehul uploaded a picture along with Kushal while Apurva put up an emotional post, stating, “I stood and watched as my brother rode by it wasn’t the way it should be But I shed not a tear for this brother for he lived free and loved his life So ride on my brother till we meet again and when my time comes to take that last ride you can bet it’ll be with a smile...till then enjoy your special day Happy Birthday Dear Kushal Bhai...Miss ya.”

