Apurva Agnihotri has always been TV's darling; these are the reasons why!

Apurva Agnihotri has always been the perfect chocolate boy of television, the actor recently entered Televisions' super hit show Anupamaa and made everyone even more excited for the show.

Apurva Agnihotri has had an interesting career graph. Beginning with films, he went on to make a big name for himself on TV but earned maximum fame with his stint in 'Bigg Boss 7'.

The actor made his debut in the Subhash Ghai-starrer 'Pardes' in 1997 co-starring Mahima Chaudhary. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year and Apurva was even nominated for the best supporting actor category at the Zee Cine Awards. With his film career getting almost stalled, Apurva turned to TV and bagged the lead role in the soap 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi'. It turned out to be hugely popular.

Here are the reasons why he thinks he is TV's undisputed darling:

The actor has always won over the viewers by his look. From the days of Pardes to Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and now Anupamaa, he has looks that could kill.

Apart from being a great actor Apurva is also a wonderful dancer. His dancing skills were well evident through TV's hit dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.

Apurva's portrayal of Harry Somani in ALT Balaji's Kehne oh Humsafar Hain and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 made him man-crush of many women. He won accolades from viewers across all age groups.

The actor's come back to Television as Anupamaa's doctor friend has once again filled his fans with many hopes and admiration and want to see his association with the serial as more than a guest appearance.

Well, the actor is surely in every way most desirable and we are happy to have him back in mainstream television!

