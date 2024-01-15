Arav Chowdharry opens up on being part of Shrimad Ramayana

Arav

MUMBAI: Actor Arav Chowdhary, who is known for his show Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha, has joined the cast of Shrimad Ramayana. He says that he is happy to be working continuously. 

“I don't believe in taking breaks. I've been filming continuously, one after the other. I shot even in lockdown, and post-Alibaba, I did meet, and as soon as Meath finished, I was cast for Ramayan. In between, I've also shot for my telugu film Razakar where I play an army officer which is ready for release,” he says.

The actor plays the role of Dasharatha in the show. “When it comes to Maharaj Dashrath, it takes almost 2 hours to get ready for the road into the city,” he says. 
 
Arav played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in the Mahabharata, and says that the two roles are very different. “The difference between me playing Bishma and Maradashrath is that for Bishma, I had a lot of time on hand. I had six months to prepare for Bhishma. So, I gained some seven, eight kgs or more of muscle for Bhishma. And, I had a lot of time how Bhishma is aging, how he'll talk, how he'll walk, everything. And Bhishma had a very mighty personality. He was called Mahamaim Bhishma,” he says, adding, “When it comes to Maharaj Dashrath again, it starts with the young Maharaj Nemi who becomes Maharaj Dashrath. There is a war that is shown in the first episode of Vanar. There is a lot in his dialogues, in his scenes where you see that he was a warrior. The only difference is that he's extremely emotional about his sons. As after a long time, he finally attained the joy of having sons, and now he doesn't want to be separated from them and on the other side he is caused so there is concern as he senses a future separation which adds to the emotional complexity of his character  that I have to show and portray in every scene. And that's a challenge. So, that's the difference.”
 

