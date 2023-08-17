Arch-Rivals Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam unite for a stunt in COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 11:09
Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Get ready for an exhilarating weekend as COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' promises an unmatched dose of excitement. Under the guidance of action maestro Rohit Shetty, this jungle-themed season introduces an eccentric level of danger. Imagine being tasked with performing a stunt alongside your rival - what could that experience be like? Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare have cultivated one of television's most enduring rivalries, a feud that has persisted since their stint on Bigg Boss 16. The clash between these two personalities has evolved into a legendary showdown, capturing viewers' attention with its explosive dynamics. Adding to the adventure quotient, a first-time spectacle unfolds as two major rivals Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare, join forces for the daring stunt titled 'Watery grave - Croc transfer'.  Will their past conflicts impact their performance in the team-up stunt, or could this potentially mark the beginning of a new friendship? 

Shiv Thakare on performing stunt with Archana Gautam says, ‘’As a contestant on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana has proven her skills excellently, and I'm completely comfortable performing any stunt alongside her. Moreover, Khatron Ke Khiladi is fundamentally a stunt-oriented show, where only one's performance truly counts. We've approached each challenge with unwavering dedication, channelling all our efforts into performing to the best of our abilities.”

Watch the exciting journey of daredevil contestants on Maruti Suzuki presents 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' along with CERA Sanitaryware as Special Partner, airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

Colors Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Archana Gautam Shiv Thakare Croc transfer Special Partner Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 11:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma being missed by the fans in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, want him back in the show
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become everyone's favourite. The show has been running on small...
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has always grabbed everyone’s attention with her beautiful looks in movies, and she makes all her...
WOW! Akshay Kumar promotes Gadar 2 along with OMG 2; tweets ‘#OhMyGadar'
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one actor who has never been hesitant about his film clashing with other films at the box...
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav: Emotional! Sati tells Shiv that their love is beyond universe
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Pyar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii: High Drama! Ravi apologizes to Mandeep, Pratiksha stands to defend herself
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan...
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mammoth; Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady
MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for Gadar 2 at the box office. The movie had a fantastic weekend and entered the 100 crore...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma being missed by the fans in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, want him back in the show
Monika Bhadoriya
EXCLUSIVE! Monika Bhadoriya opens up on Disha Vakani's return in TMKOC, says, ''I don't think she will be back'', shares about her views on doing Bigg Boss 17 and much more
Aly Goni
What! Aly Goni gets injured on the sets of Allah De Bandeya with Jasmin Bhasin, says “had a blackout…”
Disha Vakani
Happy Birthday Disha Vakani! From sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to being a working mother of 2, let’s take a look at Dayaben’s incredible journey
Uorfi Javed
OMG! Uorfi Javed gets a death threat, “tere ko goli maar di jayegi”; actress reacts, “Regular Day in my life”
Ekta Saraiya
Exclusive! “Some things have to end for new beginnings. So maybe, it was high time for me to say goodbye to Anupamaa”, Ekta Saraiya on exiting Anupama, her new show and more