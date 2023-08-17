Arch-Rivals Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam unite for a stunt in COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

MUMBAI: Get ready for an exhilarating weekend as COLORS' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' promises an unmatched dose of excitement. Under the guidance of action maestro Rohit Shetty, this jungle-themed season introduces an eccentric level of danger. Imagine being tasked with performing a stunt alongside your rival - what could that experience be like? Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare have cultivated one of television's most enduring rivalries, a feud that has persisted since their stint on Bigg Boss 16. The clash between these two personalities has evolved into a legendary showdown, capturing viewers' attention with its explosive dynamics. Adding to the adventure quotient, a first-time spectacle unfolds as two major rivals Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare, join forces for the daring stunt titled 'Watery grave - Croc transfer'. Will their past conflicts impact their performance in the team-up stunt, or could this potentially mark the beginning of a new friendship?

Shiv Thakare on performing stunt with Archana Gautam says, ‘’As a contestant on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana has proven her skills excellently, and I'm completely comfortable performing any stunt alongside her. Moreover, Khatron Ke Khiladi is fundamentally a stunt-oriented show, where only one's performance truly counts. We've approached each challenge with unwavering dedication, channelling all our efforts into performing to the best of our abilities.”

