Archana Puran Singh reveals who stole Kapil Sharma's limelight in THIS BTS video!

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and does exceptionally well on the TRP charts.

Several Bollywood celebrities come on the show to promote their movies, and Kapil, as usual, entertains the audiences and the actors. The show is unique as it features Kapil, Bharti, and Krishna together.

One of the main reasons the show is so popular and successful is because of the understanding, friendship, and camaraderie the entire team shares.

Archana Puran Singh keeps sharing behind the scenes footage of the show, where one can see the team having fun before the camera rolls.

Now, we came across a video where Archana reveals who stole Kapil Sharma’s limelight while he was performing.

In the video, Kapil and Anupam Kher are singing a song, and behind them, Krushna is doing a brake dance and trying to steal the limelight from Kapil.

The video is a funny one that will leave you’ll in splits. The camaraderie between the actors is seen when they perform on stage.

Well, there is no doubt The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining shows and is loved by one and all.

