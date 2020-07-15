Archana Puran Singh’s emotional moment with her mother

MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is a very well-known personality on television. She began her career as an actress in Bollywood and then ventured into judging shows.

She is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show where she replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu. During this tough period of lockdown, Archana has given us a lot of glimpses into her personal life, and her conversations with her maid have been loved by the audiences.

The actress on her social media accounts keeps sharing posts of her family and keeps her fans entertained.

Now, we came across a very emotional post of the actress where her mother feels blessed that she has such a loving family who takes such good care of her.

(ALSO READ : It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show)

In the video, Archana says that this is the first time she and her mom are seen together.

Her mom tells that maybe she has done something good and that’s why she has got such a loving family and she feels really blessed.

The video encourages everyone to be there for their parents during their old age and take care of them.

The video is filled with much love and care and will make you want one to go and hug your mother.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.