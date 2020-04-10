News

Archana's throwback video of Kapil Sharma proves how much she misses him

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh keeps the audience hooked on to her Instagram page by sharing interesting behind the scenes videos and pictures from the sets. The seasoned actress shared a video on her Instagram account today (April 9) where TKSS host Kapil Sharma can be seen entertaining fans with his soulful voice.

She shared on Instagram, '#lockdown2020 #throwback #kapilsharmashow @kapilsharma Thankyou for giving me so much Instagram content  and.... you sing like a dream.'
She thanked Kapil for giving her content and praised his singing skills.

Currently, because of COVID-19 outbreak, the entire country is under lockdown and shooting for TV shows, web series and films are on halt and the actress seems to be missing her cast and crew.

