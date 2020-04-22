Are Class of 2020 students Joyita Chatterjee and Mazhar Khan dating?

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Class of 2020 actors Mazhar Khan and Joyita Chatterjee are dating.

Speaking about Class of 2020, the Ekta Kapoor-Vikas Gupta show has been a rage with the youth. ALTBalaji’s Class of 2020 that began streaming in February this year, did quite well. The cast comprised of actors like Rohan Mehra, Chetna Pandey, and Nibedita Pal in the lead roles together with Pallavi Mukherjee, Isha Chawla, Joyita Chatterjee, Jatin Suri, Mazhar Khan, Alam Khan, and Sushant Tanwar in pivotal parts.

Now, rumour has it that Mazhar Khan and Joyita Chatterjee are dating. They had a lot of intimate scenes in the show. But, a source told the portal that they were just friends at the time. In fact, surprisingly after the show, the two have grown very fond of each other and have been chatting quite often. Whispers are agog that they had also been meeting frequently till the lockdown was announced.

