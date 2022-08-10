Are Prerna and Dhara aka Maira Mehra and Shiny Doshi going to join forces to reunite the Pandyas? Here’s why we think so

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting BTS update from your favorite show. Dhara wants her family to reunite and thinks that Prerna could be of help.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 18:22
MUMBAI :Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

The show moved 7 years forward and which brought in some cute entries on the show as the Pandya Brothers extended their families and have kids now!

Now, we see that Maira Mehra has entered the show as Prerna and convinced Krish to move back home with the other Pandyas. Dhara was very happy with this development!

Dhara wants her family to reunite and thinks that Prerna could be of help.

We speculate that probably the duo could join hands to reunite all the Pandyas and bring back the lose happiness in the family after 7 woeful years!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Now, we see that Shesh and Mithu break a TV at home in their naughtiness and they blame Chiku for the same. Chiku informs Suman of the truth but Suman only believes Shesh and Mithu after they reveal the truth.

Suman treats Mithu and Shesh as her own grandsons while Chiku, like he’s an outsider. Dhara and Chiku feels hurt by this and Dhara is determined to make Chiku part of the family.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Krish comes to stay in a hotel, Prerna asks him to join his family?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

