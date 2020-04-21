Are scenes being cut from Ramayan? Prasar Bharati CEO responds

MUMBAI: The audience is enjoying the reruns of popular old shows currently. And well, something that has managed to grab maximum of our attention is the rerun of Ramayan. Fans seem to be watching the show so closely that one of the viewers pointed out how there are scenes that are not being shown as far as the reruns are considered.

However, the CEO of Prasar Bharati then went on to clarify how the episodes they are airing are from the original production. A fan questioned, 'Sir why important events like Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman cut down.... feel disappointed.' To this, he replied, 'There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production.'

Not just that, there have been additional complaints regarding scenes concerning Raavan, and also Lakshman for that matter, saying they have been edited, and some have been cut.

Going by the reply of Prasar Bharati's CEO, one concludes that these are scenes that weren't a part of the original at all.

Credits: Pinkvilla