News

Are scenes being cut from Ramayan? Prasar Bharati CEO responds

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: The audience is enjoying the reruns of popular old shows currently. And well, something that has managed to grab maximum of our attention is the rerun of Ramayan. Fans seem to be watching the show so closely that one of the viewers pointed out how there are scenes that are not being shown as far as the reruns are considered.

However, the CEO of Prasar Bharati then went on to clarify how the episodes they are airing are from the original production. A fan questioned, 'Sir why important events like Ahiravan and Diksha by Ravan to Laxman cut down.... feel disappointed.' To this, he replied, 'There have been no cuts, they were not part of the original production.'

Not just that, there have been additional complaints regarding scenes concerning Raavan, and also Lakshman for that matter, saying they have been edited, and some have been cut.

Going by the reply of Prasar Bharati's CEO, one concludes that these are scenes that weren't a part of the original at all.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags Ramayan Prasar Bharati Ahiravan Diksha Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here