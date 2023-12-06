Are Shaheer Sheikh, Asim Riaz, and Karan Singh Grover in the race for becoming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin next lead?

MUMBAI :StarPlus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is indeed one of the most talked about shows. The show started with Sai, Virat, and Pakhi's story of choosing between love and duty. Fondly known as Sairat, the Jodi of Sai and Virat has always garnered immense love from the audience and also trended day and night for their amazing chemistry. Now that we know, this Jodi is about to leave, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to witness a new turn. As the cast of the show is getting changed, several rounds of rumors are floating around the corners where people are speculating about who will be the next face of this show.

While there have been a lot of names going around like, Fahmaan Khan, we recently got our hands on the names that the makers are considering for the main lead and are already in touch with the following, Shaheer Sheikh, Asim Riaz, and Karan Singh Grover. As we hear the rising rumors, it's hard to give a thought that who will finally be the cast of the show.

While Shaheer Sheikh has recently wrapped up his show, Woh To Hai Albelaa, he has always garnered immense love from the audience for his screen presence. It's been a long, Karan Singh Grover was away from the television screens, with this show he might make a comeback. While Asim Riaz was in talks for many different projects, we might see him in the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.