Are Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz really in love? Watch the video to know...

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show!

While the house is witnessing some friendships blossoming, there are some which are going off the road. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience and one such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. But we have often seen that Shehnaz is quite possessive for Siddarth and she doesn’t like him talking to anyone. She also expressed her disappointment during the weekend’s episode.

In a recent episode, the two had a fall out as the latter was poking Shehnaaz on the jealousy thing with Mahira and that’s when she slapped him, but then thank god all was taken in good fun and sprit.

But for some time as Shehnaaz was angry with Siddarth there was a problem in the friendship, but seems like the two have mended their differences and are back to being friends.

Well, we came across a video where all the moments of Siddarth and Shehnaaz have been captured and in the video, you can see their chemistry being captured and how strong their bond is.

For all you Sidnaaz fans this video would definitely melt your heart.

Check out the video below :