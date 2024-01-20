Are we going to see the Show Aankh Micholi celebrating the Gallantry of Ajit Doval and the National Security Cell?

MUMBAI : Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory and has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

Aankh Micholi is the tale of Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey), who is an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side; on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down and get married. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official.

If speculations are to be believed then the show Aankh Micholi might witness something that the audience has never expected. As Rukmini is an undercover agent who fights with courage and love for duty, the show’s missions might take inspiration from the real-life missions of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Well, meanwhile, we can just give it a guess and wait to see, do we really get to see Rukmini embark on a mission?

Ajit Kumar Doval is a National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India and a retired Indian Police Services Officer. Under Ajit Doval's leadership, India executed its surgical strike in September 2016 and its cross-border airstrikes on Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019. He is known as the James Bond of India. Ajit Doval reportedly worked as an undercover agent in Pakistan for seven years.