Are you ready to go down the memory lane of Yeh Hai Chahatein and look at RuSha’s journey of 3 years?

MUMBAI :StarPlus’ show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. Now the show is going for a 20 year leap, ending the beloved characters of not just Rudraksh and Preesha but also Ruhi and Saransh who were one of the strongest attractions of the show.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra has a surprise for Preesha, wants to make a memory for life

The audience is not happy with the way the writers ended the old track of the show. However, there are fans that cannot stop pouring out their love for RuSha.

While there are people complaining about how the makers should’ve ended the track, there are those who have been posting some amazing photos and videos that are taking everyone down the memory lane.

This time, Sargun Kaur Luthra re-shared a very nostalgic video where RuSha’s journey of 3 years is covered very perfectly.

There are a lot of fans who are celebrating 3 years of the couple. Check out the one re-shared by Sargun.

The old track has ended and the leap has entered. There is a mixed reaction about the leap’s promo and it seems that not everyone is happy about it.

However, you tell us how you like the promo in the comment section.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra and Preesha get intimate; an inauspicious incident scares Preesha

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.