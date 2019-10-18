Arhaan Khan on his link-up news with Rashami Desai, participating in Bigg Boss 13 and more...

MUMBAI: Model and actor Arhaan Khan, who has featured in South films and also been a part of &TV’s Badho Bahu, has been grabbing the headlines recently.



There were reports about the actor dating popular television actress Rashami Desai, who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house.



There was also news that Arhaan would also be participating in Bigg Boss 13 and that Rashami and he might get married inside the house.



Well, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to obtain some clarifications on the same.



When asked whether he is dating Rashami, he replied, 'I don’t know how this entire rumour started. She is a very good friend, and we have known each other for a long time now. We hang out and gym together. She is a genuine girl, and I have lot of respect for her.'



So how long have they known each other? 'I know her for very long time now, but I happened to meet her at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding. Since I am a jewellery designer, along with Prince and Yuvika, I had designed jewellery for Rashami as well. Post the wedding, we did meet but only as friends,' he said.



Would he mind dating Rashami in the future? He answered, 'She is self-made, independent, and hardworking woman. I don’t mind dating a girl like her, but with Rashami, I want to be only friends.'



There are rumours about him entering the Bigg Boss house. Are they true? 'I haven’t signed any contract, so I have no idea,' he shared.



So is he following the current season? Who according to him is playing mind games? 'Rashami is playing a very genuine game. I think Shanaaz Gill and Abu ji (Malik) are playing very smartly,' he concludes.



Good luck for your future endeavours, Arhaan!