News

Arhaan Khan on his link-up news with Rashami Desai, participating in Bigg Boss 13 and more...

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Oct 2019 07:32 PM

MUMBAI: Model and actor Arhaan Khan, who has featured in South films and also been a part of &TV’s Badho Bahu, has been grabbing the headlines recently.

There were reports about the actor dating popular television actress Rashami Desai, who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

There was also news that Arhaan would also be participating in Bigg Boss 13 and that Rashami and he might get married inside the house.

Well, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to obtain some clarifications on the same.

When asked whether he is dating Rashami, he replied, 'I don’t know how this entire rumour started. She is a very good friend, and we have known each other for a long time now. We hang out and gym together. She is a genuine girl, and I have lot of respect for her.'

So how long have they known each other? 'I know her for very long time now, but I happened to meet her at Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding. Since I am a jewellery designer, along with Prince and Yuvika, I had designed jewellery for Rashami as well. Post the wedding, we did meet but only as friends,' he said.

Would he mind dating Rashami in the future? He answered, 'She is self-made, independent, and hardworking woman. I don’t mind dating a girl like her, but with Rashami, I want to be only friends.'

There are rumours about him entering the Bigg Boss house. Are they true? 'I haven’t signed any contract, so I have no idea,' he shared.

So is he following the current season? Who according to him is playing mind games? 'Rashami is playing a very genuine game. I think Shanaaz Gill and Abu ji (Malik) are playing very smartly,' he concludes.

Good luck for your future endeavours, Arhaan!

Tags > Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai, Bigg Boss 13, TV news, &TV’s Badho Bahu, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at a special screening of...

Celebrities galore at a special screening of Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri

past seven days