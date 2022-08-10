Aria Sakaria aka Savi turns Director for the day on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update for its readers. Well, we see that Savi aka Aria Sakaria is a talented kid and has now somehow added another feather to her cap!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 14:48
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.  

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another tidbit close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Well, we see that Savi aka Aria Sakaria is a talented kid and has now somehow added another feather to her cap!

She has turned director for the day on the sets and makes the most assertive directors ever!

Check out!

 

 

We are sure she is going to add more finesse to her newfound skills here on!

What do you think of Aria as the director?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Now, in the upcoming track we are going to see that Pakhi is back home and Sai arrives with her lawyer with a case file in her hand. She is firm on getting Vinu’s custody and reminds them that they can’t stop her from getting her son back.

The family is stunned at this but Bhavani stops her and makes a shocking request to Sai. She asks Sai not break the family and not take away their heir. She reminds her that she and Savi are part of the family too.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com
DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

