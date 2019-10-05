Ariah Agarwal checks her compatibility with Parth Samthaan and the results will leave to baffled

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is again in news!



There were reports that post his break-up with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes he is getting close to his another co-star Ariah Agarwal. Apparently, Parth is often been spotted with Ariah and was seen making frequent visits to her Lokhandwala residence.



A video of Parth and Ariah have gone viral were the duo are dancing to the song Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam Tune.



And now, Ariah has shared few picture of her along with Parth giving a very quirky caption. She wrote, “Hey alexa ! What is Pisces and Pisces friendship compatibility?”



Take a look at the post to know the results!