Arjan Bajwa bags Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about talented actor Saqib Saleem bagging ZEE5’s upcoming web-show tentatively titled Black Tornado (read here: Saqib Saleem to play late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan in Contiloe Pictures’ next for ZEE5).



The project is based on the 26/11 terror attack that took place in Mumbai in 2008 and will produced by Abhimanya Singh under his banner Contiloe Pictures.



While Saqib will depict the role of late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan, we have heard that actor Arjan Bajwa will be seen depicting a cop’s role in series. Both the actors have important and crucial roles to play.



Arjan has been a part of the industry for quite some time now and is still remembered for his role in Fashion, Rustom, Bobby Jasoos, and the recent Kabir Singh.



This project will mark Arjan’s debut on OTT platforms. He has also starred in the Telugu movie King, along with Nagarjuna Akkineni and Trisha. He appeared in another Telugu film in 2008 titled Arundhati, which also starred Anushka Shetty and Sonu Sood, and became one of the highest grossing Telugu films at that time.