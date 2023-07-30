Arjit Taneja on his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey: Rohit Shetty is the perfect host and motivator

Rohit Shetty is the perfect host and motivator

MUMBAI :Arjit Taneja was super excited to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. Back from shooting the show in Cape Town, South Africa, in Mumbai, the actor can’t wait to share what all happened there.
 
“It was so wonderful that I have come back with some battle scars. It was incredible, one of my nicest experiences till date. Everyone who has participated in this programme, in my opinion, has emerged as a totally different person. The journey has been fantastic, and I already miss Cape Town. We all participated in the stunts together, where we laughed, cried, cheered one another, and also suffered injuries. It was a lovely experience that lasted for fifty-five days, not less,” he says.

The actor connected with most of the contestants well. “I think Archana is really engaging and humorous, but she also performed her stunts flawlessly. I will miss everyone from the show since we all made strong bonds. I got along well with Anjoom Fakih, Shiv Thakare, Dino James, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, and Sheezan Khan,” he smiles.

Praising Rohit Shetty to be the perfect host and motivator, Arjit adds, “He gives us an injection, I would say, to enhance people's performance in their stunts. He has scolded everyone, including me. However, I would say that it was not merely scolding; it was more of his way of motivating us to complete the stunts. Nonetheless, there was one instance when Nyrraa was scolded by Rohit sir because she was not listening to him during one of the stunts. I would consider him an OG. Whenever we discuss stunts, his name and face immediately comes to my mind due to his persona and swag. He inspires, motivates, and even scolds us when we have the potential to do a particular stunt but are not prepared for it. Thus, I believe all of these aspects were highly significant for all of us in the show. I would also add that if he were not there, most of us would not have attempted the majority of the stunts, and I think everyone else would agree with that. Furthermore, I have noticed that our performance tends to improve after receiving his admonishment.”

Arjit’s toughest competitor was Dino. “He is actually my favourite toughest competitor. He did his stunts so well,” he reveals.

The actor has acrophobia and doing stunts related to that was quite difficult for him. “So, it was crucial for me to conquer that fear. Therefore, the first stunt, which was a height-related one, proved to be very challenging, and unfortunately, I failed. However, as the days went by, I improved significantly in performing stunts involving heights. I thoroughly enjoyed engaging in chopper stunts, as well as car stunts and even stunts on the truck. So, regardless of the dynamic and larger-than-life nature of the stunts, I had a blast participating in all of them. Nevertheless, chopper stunts will always hold a special place in my heart. So yes, I'm quite satisfied with my journey. But I would still want my fans, audience to watch the show and everyone's journey,” he adds.

As we started talking about getting hurt while attempting stunts, the actor shares having acquired numerous scars and have also sustained injuries throughout my journey. However, he says that while performing stunts, there is a distinct energy that drives all of them forward.
 
“Even if you get injured, you persist in completing the stunt. It is only afterward, once the adrenaline wears off, that you realise the pain, injuries, scars, and rashes scattered across your knees, elbows, and elsewhere. Yet, these serve as battle scars, symbolic of the challenges we faced. It was a do-or-die situation for all of us. The ultimate goal was to triumph in the stunt and prove ourselves, surpassing the significance of any wounds sustained,” he adds.

So, how did your preparations support you in doing the tasks well? “Yes, it did play a role, albeit to a certain extent. Alongside physical aspects such as strength, grip, mobility, and balance, mental attributes such as patience and calmness are also crucial. I made an effort to prepare myself in various ways, but I soon realised that much of my learning occurred on-site, with each passing day. For instance, I had learned swimming before my departure, although it didn't contribute as much as I had hoped. Nevertheless, I acknowledge the importance of mastering it properly now. Who knows, perhaps I might even make an appearance as a challenger in the next season,” he ends with a laugh.

About Author

Comments

