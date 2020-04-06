Arjit Taneja’s twisted ‘Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ moment

MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja is one of the well-known faces of the small screen. The actor has come a long way in his career with a number of hit shows to his credit.

Arjit rose to fame as Poorab in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya. The actor was last seen in Colors' show Bahu Begum and won several accolades for his role Azaan in the show.

The actor has been quite popular among the fans, all thanks to his dashing looks and suave personality.

Arjit enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to his wonderful posts.

And now, Arjit's latest post has raised several eyebrows and for all the right reasons.

The actor is seen in a complete chilled out mode in his casual clothes and is posing with two hot ladies in the frame.

Interestingly, Arjit has hidden the faces of the two of the girls with a fire emoji. The actor captioned the picture saying, "Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai”.

Take a look at the post:

Well, we wonder why Arjit has hidden their faces and fans too are curious to know who these two hotties are!

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.