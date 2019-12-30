Arjit Taneja, Shabir Ahluwalia, and Kanchi Kaul chill in Bali; Sriti Jha misses them

MUMBAI: Arjit Taneja shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor's show Kumkum Bhagya where he played the supporting role of Poorab. The actor is no longer a part of the show but still maintains a strong bond with the show's star cast.



Since New Year is just two days away, the actor has already headed to Bali for welcoming the year 2020 on a great note. Well, Arjit is not alone and is accompanied by his Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shabir Ahluwalia and wife Kanchi Kaul.



The handsome hunk took to his Instagram account to share a few pictures where he is seen chilling at the beautiful location and sipping margaritas.



Take a look at the pictures.

Co-star Sriti Jha seems to be missing this Kumkum Bhagya squad and wrote that though she couldn't be there with them, her spirit is there. LOL!



Arjit is one handsome hunk, and we have seen him flaunting his chiselled body on various occasions. The actor took amazing pictures in his shirtless avatar and looked every kind of hot.



On the work front, Arjit, who was seen playing the lead role in Bahu Begum, recently wrapped up the show's shoot as it is all set to go off-air from 10th January.