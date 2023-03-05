Arjit Taneja thrilled to have bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, have started prepping for the show: I’m in it to win it and will give my best

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:59
Arjit Taneja

MUMBAI : Arjit Taneja is a part of the much-awaited Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (KKK). The actor is quite keyed up to be a part of this stunt-based reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. And, he has already started prepping for the journey.

“I do workouts regularly. I am trying to make my body ready with workouts and some high intensity training. Trying a different workout for more stamina, strength and breathing. I am trying to learn how to swim as it will help me while doing water stunts,” he says.

Arjit has acrophobia, fear of heights. “I feel dizzy when I look down. I want to overcome that through this show. And, why not? To overcome your fears you will be challenged and pushed and it’s all about the adrenaline rush. This show will help me become a better version of myself. This is one reality show that I always wanted to be a part of and my family is very happy about my participation,” he shares.

The first reality show that Arjit was a part of was Splitsvilla 6. After 10 years, he is back with another non-fiction.

“After Splitsvilla, I did not look for opportunities when it came to a reality show. I was 19 when I did Splitsvilla and after that I did TV back-to-back. I did Kumkum for three years, following which I went to Indonesia to work on a show, and did three more shows in India as lead and after that Covid happend. I was offered Big Boss a few times, but I did not take it up as I was not ready for it,” he adds.

Expressing his competitive nature, Arjit says, “I am in it to win it and will give my best. In my head I am in it to win it and I will try to reach as far as possible in the show.”

Sharing his views about the mighty mentor cum host of the show, Rohit, he only has good things to say.

“I don’t think anybody can host this show better than him. He has shot the best of the stunts in films and does a lot of stunts himself as well. He is a very cool host and is strict when he has to be. He explains everything really well,” he adds.

Arjit Taneja Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Rohit Shetty Splitsvilla 6 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 19:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Maha Dhamaka! Bhavani and Amba come face-to-face, new revelation brings a BIG storm
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Pandya Store: Shocking Twist! Dhara to get blamed for Krish an Prerna’s wedding mishap!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, has guarded his personal...
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
MUMBAI:  Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are excited to see her in this feisty role. Gupta...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Angry! Savi not allowed in Satya’s house
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Sunny Deol
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ulka Gupta
Exclusive! Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Ulka Gupta opens up about her struggles despite her father being an actor! Read for the Full Story!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Archana Gautam shares the new log of the upcoming season
Karanvir Sharma
You can overcome your fears only by facing them: Karanvir Sharma
Akansha Puri
Exclusive! Akansha Puri reveals explosive details about the relationship status with Mika Singh, and has THIS to say about the swayamvar! Find out what?
Megha Chakraborty
Megha Chakraborty's birthday plans!
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy gears up for the ultimate adventure in COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’!