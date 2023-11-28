Arjit Taneja visits hometown Delhi along with co-star & best friend Sriti Jha to promote their new Zee TV show - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

MUMBAI: New Delhi, 28th November 2023 - Zee TV, a pioneer in groundbreaking television content, recently launched its new fiction offering, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show airs every day at 10 pm, and is an impossible love story between two contrasting characters - Amruta and Virat, portrayed by the immensely popular Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja respectively. The narrative is set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai where Amruta, a 29-year-old unmarried Marathi Mulgi finds her path crossing in the most unexpected of ways with a worldly-wise Punjabi Munda from Delhi - Virat. While she believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership that both sides need to constantly work on, he harbors a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. In fact, he is anti-marriage, having concluded that most women are gold-diggers.

As the show progresses, it will delve into the intricacies of today’s love dynamics. This ideological clash will set the stage for an intriguing narrative encapsulated in the show’s one liner- ‘Ek ka pyaar mein yakeen atoot hai, toh dooja mane ishq hi jhoot hai’. With each episode, viewers are being drawn deeper into the lives of Amruta and Virat, witnessing the evolution of their relationship against the canvas of their differentiated family backgrounds and the inevitable challenges that love must overcome. 

The show has a layered plot, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience. To promote this intriguing show, which has opened up to a great response from TV audiences, the lead actors - Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja - visited Delhi, met with the media, made appearances across prominent locations in the city, and met fans and onlookers, leaving them delighted!

Actress Sriti Jha said “Being a part of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is a thrilling experience and with Zee TV being like a home for the longest time, returning to the channel is like a homecoming for me. Working with Arjit once again is also a delight. We are not just co-stars but great friends, and I hope our friendship and chemistry translates onto the screen as well. I believe that Amruta’s character is very well written. The initial response to the first episode has been encouraging and after seeing the incredible amount of love in Delhi, I am feeling ecstatic.

Actor Arjit Taneja said, “Getting a chance to play a character like Virat, which is beautifully written, helps me showcase my range as an actor. The added excitement of being paired opposite my best friend is like a cherry on the cake. What’s more is that, in the show, Amruta's optimism clashes with Virat's wariness towards marriage and this will pave the way for a rollercoaster of emotions for the audience. While we’ve got some great response from the audience already for the first episode, we decided to make a trip to my hometown Delhi to promote our new show and seek blessings from the audience. Having grown up here, I keep coming back often and no matter what I make it a point to have street food from ‘Bengali Market’ as well as a few other local delicacies. Definately, Connaught Place makes me feel nostalgic. In fact, whenever I come to my hometown, I make it a point to explore the Khan Market and we’re planning to sightsee the city, enjoy, and take loads of delicacies back to Bombay for the cast and crew of our show."

While the actors explore the National Capital, witness their impossible love story - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye - as it airs every day at 10 pm, only on Zee TV

