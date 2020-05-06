News

Arjun Bijlani and Hina Khan's fun banter is all of us during the lockdown

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan just posted a picture of her Iftaar feast with her family. The picture had several delicacies put together on the dining table which totally looked delicious. She then wished her followers for this ongoing Roja month with her caption. Just like her fans, some of her industry colleagues too were impressed with this delicious meal. TV actor Arjun Bijlani even asked for a little favour from the actress. 

The actor asked Hina to send some of the food preparation to him. He commented on her post, 'Bhej de thodi'. We are with Arjun. Hina replied, '@arjunbijlani awww I wish'.

During the lockdown period, Arjun is also trying his hand at cooking as he remains quarantined at home.

Also commenting on Hina’s post was actress, Mouni Roy.

Have a look at the conversation below.

1

2

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Hian Khan Arjun Bijlani iftaar feast Lockdown Roja Month Instagram TellyChakkar

