Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are enjoying their vacation!

Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Popular celeb couple Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami have jetted off to Doha to spend some quality time together. Watch their adorable pictures.
Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. He has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been widely appreciated by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The Naagin actor, who enjoys a massive following on social media, doesn't shy away from expressing his love to his dearest wife Neha, and often shares glimpses of his adorable moments with her. Arjun also gives fans a sneak peek into his personal and professional life.

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a video and pictures with his fans and followers. In this clip, Arjun and Neha Swami are seen walking to the airport and creating an adorable reel. Even after being married for 10 years, the couple never let their romance fade away and often jet off to exotic locations to spend some quality time. Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, “World Cup fever still on !!! #dohadiaries #arneha"

Arjun Bijlani, who is a prominent name in the Indian television industry, started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with the show 'Left Right Left' and has never looked back since then. His other popular shows include 'Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna', 'Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar', 'Naagin', 'Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and more.

Arjun has also hosted popular shows like 'India's Got Talent 9', 'Ravivaar With Star Parivaar', and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. He was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show 'Splitsvilla X4', along with popular actress Sunny Leone. Arjun was last seen in an entertainment-based show 'Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull'.

