Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma brave 7 - 8 hours of Mumbai's heavy downpour for a romantic sequence

MUMBAI : Zee TV recently launched an exciting drama which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by 'Studio LSD Productions', the mesmerizing show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti stars the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, this show has ignited hearts and souls with its compelling storyline. It will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Shakti will be able to become the support system that can heal a broken Shiv through the power of love.



Recently while shooting the upcoming sequence amidst heavy Mumbai rains, Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma wrapped their first romantic sequence for the show. During the sequence where Shakti joyfully hugs Shiv after receiving her scholarship, the Mumbai rain's beauty added an extra layer of magic to the moment. However, this unforgettable experience was not over without its challenges. It took 7-8 hours in the rain to complete shooting for the sequence, which certainly pushed Nikki and Arjun’s limits as actors. Of course, the actors took all the precautions and measures to keep themselves safe and sound. However, the weather's unpredictability took their test utterly.

Arjun Bijlani said, “Amidst Mumbai's heavy rains, on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, Nikki and I dedicated 7-8 hours to shoot our first romantic sequence. The rain added a lovely touch to the scene, where Shakti hugged Shiv in sheer excitement as she received her scholarship. However, shooting in the rain came with challenges, testing both Nikki and me as actors. Despite that, we embraced the weather's unpredictability, allowing our onscreen chemistry to flourish naturally. It was indeed an exhilarating and unforgettable experience. As actors, we thrive on giving our best, and this sequence truly brought our characters to life. I'm sure this experience will remain in the hearts of our fans and viewers.”



While Arjun and Nikki gave one of their best performances amidst heavy Mumbai rainfall, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what will Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) do when she finds out that Shakti got her scholarship despite her multiple attempts to stop her! Will she create more hurdles in her life?



