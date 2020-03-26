News

Arjun Bijlani and Parth Samthaan have THIS in common

Arjun reveals what’s common between Parth and him

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 03:31 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani and Parth are two biggies of television and the two have a massive fan following.

Now the lesser-known fact is that the two share a really close bond with each other and they are really close buddies. 

We came across a video where Arjun has said that Parth is like his little brother and since he is a half Maharashtrian and half Sindhi just like Parth, and thus, they share a lot of things in common.

He also revealed that the two keep meeting and Parth visits him often.

It’s good to see that in a competitive industry, true friendship does exist, and they two definitely set high friendship goals.

Tags Arjun Bijlani Parth Samthaan Maharashtrian Sindhi Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here