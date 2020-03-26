Arjun Bijlani and Parth Samthaan have THIS in common

Arjun reveals what’s common between Parth and him
MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani and Parth are two biggies of television and the two have a massive fan following.
Now the lesser-known fact is that the two share a really close bond with each other and they are really close buddies.
We came across a video where Arjun has said that Parth is like his little brother and since he is a half Maharashtrian and half Sindhi just like Parth, and thus, they share a lot of things in common.
He also revealed that the two keep meeting and Parth visits him often.
It’s good to see that in a competitive industry, true friendship does exist, and they two definitely set high friendship goals.
