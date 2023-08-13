Arjun Bijlani ensures he works out regularly, be it in the gym or on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti

MUMBAI: Zee TV recently launched an exciting new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the mesmerizing show has kept the audience hooked ever since its premiere. And it seems that the charismatic duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained!



In fact, amidst the ongoing high-octane drama in the show, the actors are working hard, day and night, to deliver exemplary performances. To look fit and dapper, Arjun Bijlani is ensuring that his commitment to fitness shines through. With a demanding shoot schedule, finding time for working out does become a challenge sometimes. However, Arjun remains steadfast in his dedication to fitness and well-being, regardless of the circumstances. Whether it's the gym or the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, he diligently works out to stay fit and fab! What’s even more interesting is that during every break on the sets of the show, Arjun seizes the opportunity to focus on his physical health, incorporating stretches and core exercises to his routine while shooting. After wrap-up, he goes to the gym on a daily basis and does strength and functional training at the gym, and continuously pushes his boundaries to stay in top form and be prepared for action.



Arjun Bijlani reveals, "Life on set can be fast-paced and demanding, leaving little time for other things like exercise and entertainment. However, I never compromise on my commitment to fitness. I manage time in some or the other way. In fact, I do my stretching and focus on core workouts during short breaks on the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti set. With an unwavering determination, you'll find me not just rehearsing lines, but doing pushups and core exercises, sculpting both my character and my physique during my breaks. Once shooting is done, I head to the gym and engage in strength and functional training, pushing my boundaries on-set and beyond to stay fit and fine. I've also transformed some bits of the sets into a mini gym, ensuring that regardless of time constraints, I can continue to work on myself and stay dedicated to a healthy lifestyle."



While Arjun has been keeping himself fit, in the upcoming episodes it will be interesting for viewers to witness how Shiv will save Shakti from the goons in the market while she steps out to get medicines for her tauji.

