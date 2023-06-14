Arjun Bijlani feels blessed as Varanasi's young pandits pray along with him for the success of Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

MUMBAI :Having presented several interesting narratives such as Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, and Rabb Se hai Dua that have resonated beautifully with audiences across India, Zee TV has joined hands with Studio LSD Productions yet again to present an exciting new show – Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. Starring Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti respectively, the show has already garnered massive buzz, especially after the promo was released. The beautifully crafted teaser of the show, which was shot in Varanasi, gives an authentic glimpse of the show and the character dynamics. While everyone is keen to watch the story of Shiv and Shakti, it seems another video of Arjun Bijlani from Varanasi is going viral.

Arjun, who had taken blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, also met with several young kids who are training to be pandits during his visit. We hear that the actor had a heart-to-heart conversation with these young pandits, and as a sweet gesture, they joined him in chanting a prayer along with Arjun for the success of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

In fact, the actor even shared the video on his social media and wrote, "Thank you, kids, for such a lovely prayer. I wish I could express how I felt. On that note Har Har Mahadev to a new start I’m going to have in every possible way!!!

While the audience is already thrilled to witness Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in their new avatars, it will be interesting to experience the tale of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti which has a beautiful narrative showcasing a modern-day interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic.