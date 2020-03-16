Arjun Bijlani reveals the shocking reason why he declined the offer of the upcoming season of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

Arjun Bijlani was one of the celebrities who was offered the show but the actor declined it for a shocking reason.

In a recent interview, the actor confirmed that he was offered the show but he declined it as he felt that the show has become a marriage bureau and most of the contestants come out as a couple so he has his doubts about the show.

Every year the actor receives the offer to participate in the show but he declines it for some other reason.

Well, the fans want to see him on the show but seems like the actor is not interested.

