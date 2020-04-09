News

Arjun Bijlani’s befitting reply to a fan when asked if he is 'Muslim'

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 Apr 2020 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of Coronavirus, people along with celebrities are asking people to stay indoors and stay safe.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has quarantined himself along with his wife and son, shared a throwback video from the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

He wrote, “If we want to celebrate Ganesh utsav this year the same way we do we have to make a decision today. We have to stay at home and the rest our frontliners should take care of. Ganpati Bappa morya.”

However, fan commented on post asking Arjun ‘Aren’t you Muslim’? To which Arjun gave a befitting reply, stating, “I’m not. I’m an Indian and more importantly human. This identity is more than enough in this world whichever religion one follows. Please spread some positivity.”

Take a look at Arjun’s post and his reply to a fan!

Tags Arjun Bijlani Ishq Mein Marjawan Naagin Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil Dance Deewane coronavirus TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here