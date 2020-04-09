Arjun Bijlani’s befitting reply to a fan when asked if he is 'Muslim'

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of Coronavirus, people along with celebrities are asking people to stay indoors and stay safe.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who has quarantined himself along with his wife and son, shared a throwback video from the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

He wrote, “If we want to celebrate Ganesh utsav this year the same way we do we have to make a decision today. We have to stay at home and the rest our frontliners should take care of. Ganpati Bappa morya.”

However, fan commented on post asking Arjun ‘Aren’t you Muslim’? To which Arjun gave a befitting reply, stating, “I’m not. I’m an Indian and more importantly human. This identity is more than enough in this world whichever religion one follows. Please spread some positivity.”

Take a look at Arjun’s post and his reply to a fan!