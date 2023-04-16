Arjun Bijlani’s family trip is giving us major vacation goals!

MUMBAI: Besides being busy with his acting projects, actor Arjun Bijlani makes sure to take out time for the things that matter. The actor recently went on a short break with his family. The pictures he shared on Instagram are giving us major travel goals!

Arjun, who was joined by his wife, Neha Swami and son Ayaan stayed at the Della resorts in lonavala. The pictures of the three of them spending quality time together are simply spectacular. Seems like to they used the property to the fullest! From treating themselves to fabulous meals in the restaurant to eating outside in the summer sun and posing for fun pictures at exotic locations, Arjun and his family surely had their share of fun! Out of all the pictures, our favourite is the where the three of them have written their name son a tissue paper, isn’t that cute!

In fact, they even made fun reels at the property.

“We really wanted to getaway for a while to relax and this seems to be the perfect spot. The drive was amazing and we are so glad that we got a chance to spend so much time together. Such breaks are mandatory and must be taken by everyone. One must make sure to take out time for one’s family as at the end of the day, that’s what matters!” says Arjun.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, along with popular actress Sunny Leone.