Arjun Bijlani's Auto-Rickshaw Surprise for Fans in Prateek Sharma's t TV Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Bijlani shared how it took only five minutes for him to learn to drive an auto-rickshaw for a sequence of the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'  on Zee produced by Prateek Sharma (Studio LSD), and completed the scene in just two takes.

Arjun has been consistently surprising his viewers by immersing himself in his role, striving to make his performances as authentic as possible. From working out on set to executing intense action sequences, Arjun has truly gone all out to impress one and all.

Talking about the sequence, Arjun said: "Driving an auto rickshaw was really fun for me. While I'm familiar with driving cars and bikes, handling an auto rickshaw was a new and exciting challenge for me.” "It just took me five minutes to learn the auto, and complete the scene in two takes, but the authenticity it brings to the storyline is truly worth it. I wanted to ensure that every aspect of the scene felt genuine and believable," he shared.

"I wanted viewers to truly believe in Shiv's efforts to save Shakti from the upcoming wedding sequence, and driving the auto-rickshaw myself was a way to make that happen," the actor added. While Arjun's dedication to his craft is evident, as he steps into the shoes of his character with unparalleled determination, taking the show to new heights of excitement and realism, it was interesting for the viewers to watch if Shiv will be able to reach the wedding venue in time to stop Shakti from getting married to Ranjan.

The show explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic that has been the talk of the telly-town since its first episode.  Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show stars Arjun as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 13:20

