Arjun Bijlani's mother-in-law passes away

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is a well-known television actor. He is married to Neha Bijlani. The Bijlani family is going through a difficult time.



They have lost Tanuja Swami, who was Arjun's mother-in-law and Neha's mother. The actor took to social media to update his fans, followers, and friends about the same. Going by his post, it seems like Tanuja Swami was suffering from a prolonged illness and fought like a warrior till the end. For the uninitiated, Mrs. Swami made a rare appearance back on the reality show, Dance Deewane as a surprise for the actor, who was hosting the show.



May Tanuja Swami's soul rest in peace and the family gets the strength to deal with the crisis.