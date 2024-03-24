Arjun Bijlani's Road to Recovery: Lights, Camera, Action as He Returns to Prateek Sharma's LSD Set

MUMBAI : Arjun Bijlani, who is currently seen in Prateek Sharma's Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, had to undergo surgery for appendicitis, which meant he had to take a break from shooting for two weeks. However, since the show aired almost every day, the production team had to find a solution to keep it going smoothly. Fortunately, Arjun recovered quickly and was eager to get back to work because he didn't want his team, production to suffer.

When asked about Arjun's return to the production house, Prateek Sharma's LSD, he said, "We were genuinely worried when we got to know about Arjun's surgery," Prateek said, "but seeing him back on set, happy and healthy, fills us with gratitude. We're thrilled to have our Dr. Shiv is back with us."

Arjun Bijlani says, "I am back on the set. Acting perks me up. Dr. Shiv is back and my audiences have showered a lot of love. My unit is also like one happy family

With Arjun's return, the cast and crew resumed shooting with renewed energy and enthusiasm. Arjun's presence brought a sense of normalcy back to the set, and everyone was glad to have him back.

As they continued filming, Arjun's dedication and professionalism shone through, and the show continued to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and engaging performances. Despite facing a health setback, Arjun's determination and the support of his colleagues ensured that the show went on smoothly, leaving behind a heartwarming tale of resilience and teamwork.



