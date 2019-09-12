News

Arjun Singh bags Star Plus’ Namah

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Sep 2019 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on Star Plus’ upcoming mythological show Namah.

Namah is produced by Shoonya Square and will feature Vikas Manaktala playing the titular role of Lord Shiva.

TellyChakkar reported about actors Zalak Desai, Raviz Thakur, and Hemant Choudhary being roped in for the show (Read here: Zalak Desai and Hemant Choudhary in Star Plus' Namah; Porus fame Raviz Thakur roped in for Star Plus’ Namah).

Now, as per the latest development, we have learned that the makers have roped in actor Arjun Singh, who is known for his stint in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and is currently a part of a play titled Mahabharata.  

According to our sources, Arjun will play the character of Devraj Indra in Namah.

The actor confirmed being a part of the project.  

The show is set to hit the TV screens very soon!

Tags > mythological show, Namah, TellyChakkar, Hemant Choudhary, Zalak Desai, Raviz Thakur, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta...

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days