Arjun Singh bags Star Plus’ Namah

MUMBAI:



Namah is produced by Shoonya Square and will feature Vikas Manaktala playing the titular role of Lord Shiva.



TellyChakkar reported about actors Zalak Desai, Raviz Thakur, and Hemant Choudhary being roped in for the show (Read here: Zalak Desai and Hemant Choudhary in Star Plus' Namah; Porus fame Raviz Thakur roped in for Star Plus’ Namah).



Now, as per the latest development, we have learned that the makers have roped in actor Arjun Singh, who is known for his stint in Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and is currently a part of a play titled Mahabharata.



According to our sources, Arjun will play the character of Devraj Indra in Namah.



The actor confirmed being a part of the project.



The show is set to hit the TV screens very soon!