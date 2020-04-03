News

Arjun Tendulkar gives us fitness goals; watch videos

Arjun Tendulkar, who is one of the most popular star kids, loves his workout sessions. Check out some of his workout videos.

By Tania Roy
03 Apr 2020 10:00 AM

MUMBAI: Arjun Tendulkar is one of the most popular star kids.  

The youngster, son of batting great Sachin Tendulkar, followed his father’s footsteps and is working hard to hone his cricketing skills.  

Arjun, who made his league debut for Aakash Tigers MWS in their tournament opener against Triumphs Knights MNE, loves his gym sessions and has shared a few glimpses of his workout sessions on his Instagram handle.  

In the videos, he can be seen doing various types of exercises.  

Check out some of his posts right here:

My favourite lift #trapbardeadlift

