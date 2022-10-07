Arshi Khan slams Munawar for tweet on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

'Bigg Boss 11' fame Arshi Khan hits back at 'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui after he tweeted about singer Justin Bieber's facial paralysis. His tweet has drawn criticism from several netizens.

2022-10-07
Arshi Khan - Munawar

MUMBAI: 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Arshi Khan hits back at 'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui after he tweeted about singer Justin Bieber's facial paralysis. His tweet has drawn criticism from several netizens.

Arshi, who is known for her acting in TV shows such as 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Vish' took her Twitter account to tweet, "Yeh mehnat kar ke name n fame kamaya hai(He has earned name and fame by doing hard work). Youth ko galiya dena sikha k nahi (Not by teaching youth how to use abusive language). N still he looks more handsome thn u.."

Arshi says: "Justin has earned success in his career with his talent unlike Faruqui who is spotted involved in controversial acts. He is seen using slangs while performing stand-up comedy and that has made him popular among youth. Later, Arshi also mentioned that she still finds Justin handsome compared to Faruqui."

Munawar Faruqui's recent tweet on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis has received backlash from many. The stand-up comedian's tweet did not go down well with many Twitter users, who are upset and have called his tweet 'insensitive' and also accused him of making fun of the singer's illness.

He tweeted, "Dear Justin Bieber, i can totally understand... Even here in India, right side not working properly."

In an Instagram post, Justin Bieber had informed fans about facial paralysis.

Source: INS
 

Sun, 07/10/2022 - 11:30

